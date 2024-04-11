Veterans Outreach Center Named Cape Nonprofit Of The Year

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) was recently named Nonprofit of the Year by SCORE Cape Cod and the Islands.

The award, which is celebrating its 30 Annual edition, recognized CIVOC for their efforts to deliver housing and supportive programs for regional veterans and their families.

SCORE is dedicated to supporting small businesses and non-profits through executive director coaching, chair mentoring, and aiding in fund development and the crafting of strategic plans.

SCORE will join with local Chambers of Commerce to recognize CIVOC and other small business award winners at its 30 Annual Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, May 8 at the Family Table Collaborative at 1338 MA 28 in South Yarmouth.