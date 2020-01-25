You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vex Robotics Regional Qualifying Competition Being Held at Cape Cod Community College Saturday

Vex Robotics Regional Qualifying Competition Being Held at Cape Cod Community College Saturday

January 25, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College is hosting the first ever “Vex Robotics” regional qualifying competition on Cape Cod today.

The event is coordinated by the Cape Cod Regional STEM Network and the STEM Starter Academy at the College, and will bring more than 100 students from high schools across the Cape and Islands and Southern New England to campus.

Students competing in the Vex Robotics competition use engineering design concepts and computer coding skills to design, build, and program robots using kits received from the Robotics Education Foundation.

Participants will compete in a game called “Tower Takeover.”

In addition to applying their STEM skills, students gain collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills.

The event is set to run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Life Fitness Center at Cape Cod Community College.

For further details, visit Capecod.edu.

