VIDEO: New England Aquarium Reacts to New Tech Notifying Vessels Speeding in Whale Zones

April 1, 2024

New technology notifying vessels when they are going too fast in a speed restriction zone designed to protect North Atlantic right whales is drawing favorable reviews from conservation groups. The U.S. Coast Guard is able to send text messages to vessels exceeding speed limits in seasonal management areas, where the maximum speed for large vessels is 10 knots. New England Aquarium scientist Dr. Hansen Johnson says it’s a step in the right direction. The Center for Coastal Studies say that ship strikes are a leading cause of death for the endangered whales that number fewer than 360 individuals.

