Champ Homes will be cleaning up Hyannis for Earth Day. The initiative is in its fourth year, says Adam Burnett, Executive Director for the organization that provides transitional housing for those in need. He says it’s been getting more and more traction, offering a way to give back to the community just before the busy summer season hits and Hyannis starts seeing a lot more foot traffic. The annual Earth Day Clean Up will be Monday, April 22 from 9 AM to 12 PM. More can be found here.