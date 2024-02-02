VIDEO: Sunday Journal – New Plan Tackling Youth Homelessness on Cape Cod

Barnstable County officials and housing advocates are offering resources to youths and young adults facing homelessness on the Cape and Islands with their new Coordinated Community Plan. The Hopeful Homes initiative has been 18 months in the making and utilizes part of $1.3 million in Federal Housing and Urban Development grants. Barnstable COunty Human Services members Dan Gray and Mandi Speakman outline the resources, which includes addressing transportation challenges as well as a Host Homes program linking community members with extra space with young people in need of temporary housing.