What is Urine Diversion (UD) and can it help the Cape’s poor water quality? The region’s diminishing water quality has long been traced to failing wastewater treatment, and many towns are now investing in sewers or new septic system technology. Hilda Maingay & Earle Barnhart with Green Center Inc. says that urine diversion may be another tool to help out towns, with Falmouth already putting $80,000 into a potential demo of the technology.