Virtual Meeting On Vineyard Wind Incident Rescheduled

NANTUCKET – The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is hosting a public information Zoom webinar on the topic of the Vineyard Wind turbine failure next month.

The info session was previously scheduled for mid-January. The new date is February 3rd at 5 p.m. The Town of Nantucket says due to the volume of questions received by the bureau, more time was needed to adequately respond.

Construction on Vineyard Wind resumed in December after last summer’s turbine failure caused debris to wash ashore on the Cape and Islands. Electricity production remains halted pending further federal approval.

Here is the link for the webinar registration.