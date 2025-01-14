You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Virtual Meeting On Vineyard Wind Incident Rescheduled

Virtual Meeting On Vineyard Wind Incident Rescheduled

January 14, 2025

NANTUCKET – The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is hosting a public information Zoom webinar on the topic of the Vineyard Wind turbine failure next month.

The info session was previously scheduled for mid-January. The new date is  February 3rd at 5 p.m. The Town of Nantucket says due to the volume of questions received by the bureau, more time was needed to adequately respond.

Construction on Vineyard Wind resumed in December after last summer’s turbine failure caused debris to wash ashore on the Cape and Islands.  Electricity production remains halted pending further federal approval. 

Here is the link for the webinar registration. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 