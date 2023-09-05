Wellfleet Cultural Council Accepting Applications For 2024 Arts And Culture Grants

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Cultural Council is currently accepting applications for arts and culture grants supporting the work of local artists, schools, non-profits, and community organizations.

The council has outlined its priorities for grant decisions in 2024, highlighting projects that provide off-season activities for Wellfleet residents, promote diversity, honor Wellfleet’s heritage and environment, and showcase a variety of up-and-coming artists in a variety of cultural and artistic mediums.

In a continuation from last year, the council plans to choose one applicant to receive a larger award, creating a larger donative impact for the awardee.

“We are confident the groundwork the council has achieved within this granting cycle will benefit the Wellfleet community for years to come,” said Carolyn Rogers, chair of the Wellfleet Cultural Council.

The council also recently updated its website and application process, converting to a direct grant system where recipients will no longer have to wait until the completion of their projects to receive grant funding.

“Not only is this a simpler process for all involved, it is more equitable for those who are partially or fully self-funding their projects,” said Rogers.

The application window will remain open until October 17, 2023, with grant awards announced in December.

Funds for the Wellfleet Cultural Council come through the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the Town of Wellfleet, and private donations.

The application can be found online by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter