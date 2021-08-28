You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Wellfleet Chamber Cancels Labor Day Weekend Parade

August 28, 2021

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Wellfleet’s Antique Car and Float Parade has been cancelled.

The parade was originally scheduled to take place on July 4, but had been postponed until Labor Day Weekend.

The chamber cited concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in Cape Cod over the summer, child safety, and breakthrough cases among the vaccinated as the reasons behind the decision to cancel the event.

The chamber issued an apology to those who had planned on attending the event.

They also sent out a formal salute to Wellfleet workers, who they had planned to honor at the parade.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

