Whales Arrive in Cape Cod Bay

PROVINCETOWN – Endangered North Atlantic right whales are back in Cape Cod Bay, with reports coming in from the Massachusetts Environmental Police of a spotted pod. Officials said patrol boats will spend the next two months tracking the whales to ensure their safety.

The first whales of the season were spotted last month by experts with the Center for Coastal Studies, with more expected in the coming weeks.

The species travel to the Cape and Islands every year to feed and raise their young.

The endangered species numbers less than 360 individuals, with both entanglements and vessel strikes being their leading cause of death.