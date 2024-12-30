Another Humpback Whale Washes Ashore

HYANNIS – A dead whale was reported in Marshfield last Thursday, marking the latest in a string of whale-related incidents in Southeast Massachusetts this December.

The whale last week was a humpback which was discovered on Rexhame Beach.

Also this month, two entangled right whales were spotted off Nantucket. Officials say one of the entanglements will likely be fatal.

Humpback carcasses have also washed ashore on Bayside Beach in Plymouth and Linnell Landing in Brewster.

For nearly a decade, NOAA Fisheries has been keeping track of “unusual mortality events” for humpbacks along the United States Atlantic Coast and for right whales in the U.S. and Canada. Between the two events, the total number of whales counted is 383.