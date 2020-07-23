Whelan Endorses Xiarhos for State Rep.

HYANNIS – Republican candidate for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steve Xiarhos has been endorsed by State Representative Timothy Whelan (R-1st Barnstable District).

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of my friend and hopefully my future colleague, Representative Whelan,” said Xiarhos in a statement.

“I was proud to work with Rep. Whelan during my time as Deputy Chief of Police in Yarmouth. He has represented portions of that community, along with parts of Barnstable, Brewster, and the town of Dennis, for a number of years with pride. We share a common heritage of working in law enforcement, and a common appreciation for the need to keep our streets safe from violent criminals.”

Whelan was first elected to the legislature in 2015.

He also served as a United States Marine as well as spent 26 years working in law enforcement, most recently as a sergeant for the Massachusetts State Police.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.