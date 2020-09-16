While Income in the U.S. Rose in 2019, So Did the Uninsured

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In 2019 median household income in the U.S. was the highest ever on record.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday that median household income was $68,703 in 2019.

That’s an increase of 6.8% from the previous year.

The Census Bureau’s survey also showed that the number of U.S. residents without health insurance also increased to 29.6 million residents, primarily due to a drop in Medicaid coverage.

The poverty rate in 2019 was 10.5%, a decrease from 11.8% in 2018. It was the fifth consecutive annual decline.