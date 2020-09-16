You are here: Home / NewsCenter / While Income in the U.S. Rose in 2019, So Did the Uninsured

While Income in the U.S. Rose in 2019, So Did the Uninsured

September 16, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In 2019 median household income in the U.S. was the highest ever on record.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday that median household income was $68,703 in 2019.

That’s an increase of 6.8% from the previous year.

The Census Bureau’s survey also showed that the number of U.S. residents without health insurance also increased to 29.6 million residents, primarily due to a drop in Medicaid coverage.

The poverty rate in 2019 was 10.5%, a decrease from 11.8% in 2018. It was the fifth consecutive annual decline.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 