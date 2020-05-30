Willie’s Superbrew to Sponsor Cape-Wide Beach Cleanup

TRURO – Willie’s Superbrew in Truro is celebrating its origins by starting a campaign to clean every beach on the Cape.

Starting with a Cape-wide cleanup on June, 13 and 14, the company will be cleaning 600 miles of beaches and is looking to get people involved.

Willie’s Superbrew has also implemented social distancing policies to keep participants safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These policies include allowing participants to sign up to “reserve” areas of beaches for cleanup.

“We were worried we might have to cancel the event due to the unfortunate reality of COVID, but we realized that it could be the perfect way for people to get outside, help their community, and do it safely,” said Nico Enriquez, Founder and CEO Willie’s.

“This has been a project we wanted to take on for a long time. Five years ago, this whole thing started because I met Willie right on Longnook Beach, and we wanted to find a way to celebrate that, the Cape has always been so important to us, both the beaches and the people.”

Willie’s will supply trash bags, trash disposal coordination, and PPE for any volunteer.

Anyone is able to go and register their group, with only one group per beach per day to allow for proper social distancing.

The Superbrew has worked with the National Park Service, town governments, and the Center for Coastal Studies to develop a cleanup plan that accommodates safety, COVID-19, and environmental considerations.

