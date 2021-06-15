You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Woods Hole Film Festival to Return in July

June 15, 2021

WOODS HOLE – This summer will bring the return of the Woods Hole Film Festival.

A total of 52 feature-length and 98 short films will be shown during the festival, which will run from July 31 to August 7.

The directors of these films, which encompass a wide range of genres, represent 22 countries across the globe.

The festival will also feature Q&A sessions, workshops, an awards ceremony, and more.

Tickets go on sale July 1, while passes are available now. For more information, visit the Woods Hole Film Festival’s website by clicking here.

