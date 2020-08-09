You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Xiarhos Receives Endorsements from Four Sandwich Selectmen

Xiarhos Receives Endorsements from Four Sandwich Selectmen

August 9, 2020

SANDWICH – Republican 5th Barnstable State Representative candidate Steve Xiarhos has received the endorsements of four members of Sandwich’s select board.

Chairman Michael Miller, Vice Chairman Robert George, Charles Holden, and Dave Sampson expressed their support of the former Deputy Chief of the Yarmouth Police Department.

Xiarhos is facing off against former Sandwich selectman and member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Tom Keyes in the Republican primary for the seat.

/James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 