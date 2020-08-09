Xiarhos Receives Endorsements from Four Sandwich Selectmen

SANDWICH – Republican 5th Barnstable State Representative candidate Steve Xiarhos has received the endorsements of four members of Sandwich’s select board.

Chairman Michael Miller, Vice Chairman Robert George, Charles Holden, and Dave Sampson expressed their support of the former Deputy Chief of the Yarmouth Police Department.

Xiarhos is facing off against former Sandwich selectman and member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Tom Keyes in the Republican primary for the seat.

/James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.