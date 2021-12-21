Yarmouth Distributes Free COVID-19 Tests to Low-Income Residents

YARMOUTH – Free COVID-19 test kits are available to low- and moderate-income residents of the town of Yarmouth.

Distribution of the tests commenced earlier this week, and operates on a first come, first serve basis.

Kits can be applied for at Yarmouth Town Hall and Yarmouth Senior Center.

Proof of residency such as tax bills, voter registration, or a driver’s license is required.

One kit will be provided per resident, and kits contain two tests each.

The number of kits that can be collected depends on the number of individuals in a household.

In order to be eligible for the program, a household must fall under a certain wealth threshold.

A one person household must be making less than $54,450, a two person household must be making less than $62,200, $70,000 for a 3 person household, $77,750 for a 4 person household, $84, 000 for a 5 person household, and $90,200 for a 6 person household.

Masks are asked to be worn when entering public spaces to apply for the test kits.