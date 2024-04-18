Yarmouth Migrant Shelter Occupants Being Relocated

YARMOUTH – Next week, all migrant families currently being sheltered in Yarmouth will be transferred to other sites.

A total of 39 migrant families are currently being housed at the Harborside Suites Hotel and will be moved out Tuesday, April 23rd and Thursday, April 25th.

Town officials added that colleagues from the Department of Elementary and secondary education will collaborate with local school districts to facilitate the continued education of all school age children.

The site has been contentious amongst some residents concerned about the unplanned tax on local funds and resources.

Yarmouth officials said that the specific destinations for each family member will be communicated as the transfer dates get closer.

The site also drew region wide attention as the local Zoning Board of Appeals said that the sheltering efforts violated local bylaws limiting the length of stays to 30 days.

It raised questions about how statewide emergency declarations intersect with local regulations.