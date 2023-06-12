Yarmouth Seeking Feedback on Improving Stormwater Quality

YARMOUTH – Input is being requested by the Town of Yarmouth on improvement options for stormwater quality in Parkers River, Mill Creek, Lewis Bay, and Bass River Watersheds.

After being awarded the FY23 Coastal Habitat and Water Quality Grant from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, the town now needs to address the allocation of the funds.

The grant includes assessing existing stormwater infrastructure with the previously referenced watersheds, prioritizing locations to improve and beginning design solutions.

A virtual meeting is being scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 starting at 3:00 p.m. hosted by Town Staff and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Horsley Witten Group.

For information about the meeting and to remote register visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: