Yarmouth Seeking Ideas for Future Community Vision

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Planning Board will be seeking ideas for the future of the community’s development over the next few weeks.

Their plan, dubbed the Vision Statement, will outline goals and values that the community wishes to accomplish and highlight going forward. To create that summary, stakeholders are being asked to express their questions, comments, and thoughts.

A virtual kick-off meeting will be held on November 4 at 5:30 p.m. to advise residents of how they can take part in the process.

From there, a survey will be released by the Yarmouth Planning Board, while virtual workshops will be offered starting on November 18.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.