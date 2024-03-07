Yarmouth Teams With Emmy Award -Winning Production Company For St. Patrick’s Day Parade

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth and the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee are partnering with “Sociable!” to present the 2024 Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 9, at 11 am.

A Massachusetts-based social media content creation and broadcast production company founded by Emmy Award-winning producers John Methia and Steve Aicardi, “Sociable!” brings a storied pedigree to this year’s theme of “Myth and Music,” celebrating community, creativity. And the cultural impact of the Cape’s Irish heritage.

The parade will include floats, cultural showcases, and performances led by the Wolfe Tones, a famous Irish band embarking on their farewell tour after 60 years together.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the team at Sociable! To elevate the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade experience,” said Lori Sullivan, Communications Manager for the Town of Yarmouth. “This collaboration ensures not only a spectacular event for our community but also raises the parade’s profile to a national scale.”

This year’s event will also be broadcast live on the town’s PEG access channel, Channel 8, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.