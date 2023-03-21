Yarmouth To Hold Public Hearing On FY2024 Operating Budget

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is giving notice of an upcoming public hearing to discuss the town’s Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Plan on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee, and Capital Budget Committee will be present to receive comments on the FY2024 Town and School Budgets and Capital Improvement Plan.

The agenda will include discussion of a special entertainment extension for Big Nick’s Ride and for the Sea Dog Brew Pub.

The hearing will be held in the Hearing Room of Yarmouth Town Hall and via Zoom starting at 6 pm.

To access the meeting online, click here and enter 732611 when prompted.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter