Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 012

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

This newly combined family consists of a mom and dad and 2 kids. Child #1 male age 9, is diagnosed with autism. Due to early abandonment by his bio father after learning of the boys diagnosis, he struggles with extreme abandonment and separation anxiety issues. He cannot currently attend school for fear of being away from his mother so he is being home schooled this year. Mom works nights, dad works days. The strain of caring for an autistic child is overwhelming at times. He needs a winter jacket, size 12 or boys XL, preferably green. He would also like some Mario PJ's size 12/XL. His shoe size is boys 4. He wishes for Lego Mario Thwomp Drop Set, a Nintendo game called Animal Crossing or a gift card to purchase a game. Child #2 female age 5 would love a new winter jacket, pink if possible size 4T, any clothes size 4T and PJ's with cats & dogs on them. Her shoe size is girls 8. She wishes for dolls-Baby Born Surprise or a Mermaid Surprise doll, or a Mermaid Barbi doll. Mom and dad would appreciate an Amazon gift card or a local restaurant gift card if possible (Buzzards Bay area)
