Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 017

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 017 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Single mom putting herself through school while cleaning houses and raising three children. Mom has come up on hard times with the large rainfall we had this summer which flooded her basement and ruined her car. Child #1: 15-year-old boy in need of sweatshirts and basketball shorts in size mens XL and size 13 sneakers. Wishes for basketball stand and net, funko pops, anything Timberwolves and gift cards. Child #2: 12-year-old girl in need of clothing size 12 (kids) including sweatshirts, sneakers and boots in size 6. Girl would like miniverse toys, craft kits, jewelry, hair accessories, nail polish/small fake press-on nails and books. Child #3: 6-year-old boy in need of clothing such as sweatshirts and jeans in size 6 kids, sneakers in size 1 and winter boots. Wishes for anything dinosaur, paper airplane kit, kinetic sand and outside toys. Parent/guardian #1: Mom is in need of sneakers size and grocery gift cards. Could use clothes in size medium.