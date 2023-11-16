Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 096

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 096 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
23-year-old single mother of two has continued to struggle for the past 3 years with stable housing, a stable job, & family support. Her children are 3-years-old & 9 months old & they struggle with development, milestones, & socialization with other kids based on overwhelming amount of transitions & only having mom as their safe place & security. Mom struggles with mental health issues & has come to conclusion that Door dashing as a career is the only ‘job’ that can take place until she is able to be accepted for housing with her section 8 voucher. Over the last few months, mom has viewed & applied for several apartments to then be denied that has left her to feel unsupported, & as though she will lose her voucher sooner than later & be ‘stuck couch surfing’. Mom would benefit from extra support this year to show that she is not alone in this stressful time & that even those who do not know her fully are here to help. Any support this holiday season would help her feel as though she is not a ‘lost cause’. Child #1: 3-year-old female fits into a 5T as well as girls XS & could use winter clothes, a winter jacket, hat, & gloves. She loves Disney princesses, Paw Patrol, & Unicorns. Child #2: 9 month-old male fits into 24 month clothes & could use winter clothes as well as a winter jacket. He loves dinosaurs & could benefit from age-appropriate toys & stuffies for development & fun. Parent/guardian #1: 23-year-old female fits into juniors XL shirts, hooded sweatshirts, & large size leggings. She could also use boots in women's size 8. Gift cards to Walmart, Target, Kohls &/or Stop & Shop would be extremely helpful.