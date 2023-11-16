Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 096

23-year-old single mother of two has continued to struggle for the past 3 years with stable housing, a stable job, & family support. Her children are 3-years-old & 9 months old & they struggle with development, milestones, & socialization with other kids based on overwhelming amount of transitions & only having mom as their safe place & security. Mom struggles with mental health issues & has come to conclusion that Door dashing as a career is the only ‘job’ that can take place until she is able to be accepted for housing with her section 8 voucher. Over the last few months, mom has viewed & applied for several apartments to then be denied that has left her to feel unsupported, & as though she will lose her voucher sooner than later & be ‘stuck couch surfing’. Mom would benefit from extra support this year to show that she is not alone in this stressful time & that even those who do not know her fully are here to help. Any support this holiday season would help her feel as though she is not a ‘lost cause’. Child #1: 3-year-old female fits into a 5T as well as girls XS & could use winter clothes, a winter jacket, hat, & gloves. She loves Disney princesses, Paw Patrol, & Unicorns. Child #2: 9 month-old male fits into 24 month clothes & could use winter clothes as well as a winter jacket. He loves dinosaurs & could benefit from age-appropriate toys & stuffies for development & fun. Parent/guardian #1: 23-year-old female fits into juniors XL shirts, hooded sweatshirts, & large size leggings. She could also use boots in women's size 8. Gift cards to Walmart, Target, Kohls &/or Stop & Shop would be extremely helpful.