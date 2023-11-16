Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 126

This hardworking family that has faced many challenges in the past year. The youngest child has been diagnosed with a serious emotional disturbance that leads to many challenging behaviors. The family is receiving services to assist in dealing with the behaviors and the stress that comes from managing them well. The family considers themselves blessed to have secure housing and they share a household with a 97-year-old friend. Mother works to care for their elderly companion. The oldest child works, is a senior in high school and helps out financially. The middle child attends school and worked part time over the summer to also help out. This family is loving and supportive of each other. The family would be appreciative of any assistance this Christmas season. Child #1: Female age 10, needs boots (3 children's) snow pants (any color but pink) socks, sweatshirts (med children's). She wishes for: a soccer ball or net, arts and crafts supplies or activity books. Child #2: male, age 16, needs socks, men's M sweatshirts (dark colors) or a gift card to any local clothing store. Child #3: Female, age 17 needs a winter coat (M women's) and boots (size 9 women’s) She would love a gift card to any clothing store. Adult #1: 97-year-old female loves dark chocolate, and would love a bird watching book or a Walgreens gift card (She still enjoys photography as a hobby and takes film to be developed at Walgreens) Adult #2: Mom, age 40 something needs Slippers, (9 –10) and warm socks. She would be grateful for a Star Market gift card. Adult #3 Dad, age 50 something needs warm socks, warm hooded sweatshirt, size Men’s XL (red or dark color). He needs warm long johns or thermals for working outside. A pair of Men’s gloves, size XL and a hat would be extremely helpful. Any type of clothing with weather protection is needed.