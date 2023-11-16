Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 136

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 136 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
A Mid Cape mother of 3 daughters has taken in a foster child in a kinship placement due to his biological parents being unable to parent him effectively. This lovely family of 5 are struggling with significant financial hardships due to mom (an hourly employee) having to leave work to manage the child’s many mental health challenges. Mom reports she cannot manage Christmas for her family this year. She would appreciate any support they receive this holiday season. Child #1, #2, #3: All 3 girls are in college. They would benefit from a Visa, Marshalls, or Amazon gift card for needed clothing and college supply needs. They would also appreciate any self-care related items such as lotion, reading, candles. Child #4: 5 year old male who enjoys Ninja Turtles, Transformers and Legos. He needs a winter coat size Boy’s medium, a hat and gloves. Parent/guardian #1: Mom would appreciate grocery gift cards for any local market or to help with gasoline.