Homeowner’s Headquarters: Cape Leisure

Member Spotlight

Since 1984, Cape Leisure has been offering a wide selection of distinctive outdoor furniture, patio furniture and outdoor accessories from the best names in the business. From teak dining and seating sets by Royal Teak Collection and outdoor wicker collections by Ebel – to Adirondack furniture by Breezesta and soft weave hammocks by Pawleys Island – you’ll find many options to make your outdoor living space incredible and comfortable! Visit their showroom at 3830 Falmouth Rd (RTE 28) in Marstons Mills.

Visit Cape Leisure

Location:

508-428-1175

3830 Falmouth Rd (RTE 28)