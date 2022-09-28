Halloween Events 2022

Halloween is coming up and there are fun things to do here on the Cape to help celebrate the spookiest time of year. Here are a few ideas:

10/7 – 10/10, Halloween Spooktacular Weekend, Sun Outdoors Cape Cod – It’s about to get SPOOKTACULAR with a site decorating contest, scary Scavenger hunts, pumpkin carving!! So many Spooky Contests and some Trick or Treating too! Click here for more information.

10/8, 12PM, 3rd Annual Fall Frolic & Pumpkin Patch, Chatham Bars Inn Farm – Come pick your own pumpkin while enjoying some fun family activities at Chatham Bars Inn Farm. Live music, fun fall fare available for sale, and a chance to take in the beauty of the Farm’s 8 acres. For details and directions, click here.

10/11, 10AM, 11th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Sandwich Glass Museum – Yes, fall has arrived! Join us at the 11th Annual PumpkinFest on the grounds of the Sandwich Glass Museum on Saturday, October 22nd. The Sandwich Glass Museum challenges local glass artists to create one-of-a-kind or limited edition creations each year. All pumpkins will be available for purchase! Remember first come, first serve, so do come early, then enjoy a visit to the Glass Museum and watch our glassblower make pumpkins in our glassblowing area. 10:00am to 2:00 pm. This tented event is free to the public. Adults $12, $2 for children (age 6-14), $11 Seniors, $11 retired Military, Free $0 active Military -Mass. Teachers’ Association, ROAM and AAM – (with card). Group rates available. Handicap Accessible. We are following CDC Covid-10 Protocols. Click here for more information.

10/14 – 10/29 (Fridays/Saturdays) & 10/30, Haunted House, Orleans – The Academy Playhouse will be hosting a Haunted House running through October on Fridays and Saturdays starting on the 14th and lasting through the 29th and Sunday, the 30th 6 PM – 10 PM. In addition, for the Orleans Halloween Stroll on the 29th, we will host a not-so-scary Haunted House for younger children between 5 PM – 6:30 PM with the regular house opening at 7:00 PM. Groups will enter every 10 to 15 minutes to go through a tour of the Academy unlike any other before. Reserve your tickets now!

10/14 – 10/31, Pumpkin People in the Park, Kate Gould Park – Pumpkin People in the Park can be found in Kate Gould Park and the bandstand on Main Street. The creative and innovative Pumpkin People are fashioned by local businesses, organizations or just plain folk. They are on display from October 14-31! Come and see these outrageous displays in October. Click here for more information.

10/15, 1PM, Trick or Treat, Meetinghouse Farm & Sanctuary – Trick or treating from 1PM – 6PM on the farm. The annual Halloween event is fun for the whole family no matter how young or old. The entire farm is decorated and animals will be in costume. Staff will be spread out around the farm handing out candy. There will be animals for grooming, petting and feeding as well as pony rides. $10 per ticket and $15 per pony ride. Text 774-238-2700 to get tickets. Click here for more information.

10/21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 1st Annual Crosby Haunted Mansion – Come take a guided tour of Crosby Mansion as it is transformed into a haunted house with ghosts, goblins and ghouls. Built in 1888 by Albert and Matilda Crosby, the historic mansion is full of lore and plenty of stories that we come to life along with a few modern mysteries! This haunted house will be for families, teenagers, and kids above the age of seven. Prepare to be scared! This production is sponsored by Friends of Crosby Mansion, Brewster Recreation, and Nauset High Players. Click here for more information and tickets.

10/28, 4PM, Wicked at Wicks: A Children’s Halloween Celebration, Falmouth Museums on the Green – Come down to the Falmouth Museums on the Green for a fun family Halloween event. The event will include trick-or-treating at several historic properties on our campus including the 1790 Dr. Francis Wicks House, pumpkin painting, storytelling, and a costume parade. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about local history, including stories about Halloween in Falmouth in years past. Come dressed to impress and enjoy the best of fall in Falmouth. $15 per child. Member’s children are $5. Click here for more information.

10/28, 5:30PM, Halloween Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru, Harwich Community Center – The Harwich Community Center is hosting a drive-thru Halloween Event! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and stop by our trick-or-treat drive-thru service to pick up a goodie-bag*. No need to get out of the car! *Children must be present. Pre-packaged goodie bags are limited to 1 per child. There will be traffic flow directional signs to follow when you arrive. No early birds please. This event lasts until all goodie-bags have been given out. Click here for more information.

10/31, 4PM, Yarmouth Port Green “Safe Halloween Trick or Treat, Yarmouth Port Common – Visit Bangs Hallet House, Edward Gorey Museum, Thacher Hall, Winslow Crocker House and the Chapter House Inn for treats and some scary Halloween fun in a safe environment. All ages welcome! Click here for more information.