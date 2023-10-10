Halloween Events 2023

Halloween is coming up and there are fun things to do here on the Cape to help celebrate the spookiest time of year. Here are a few ideas:

10/6 – 10/29, Young Frankenstein, Cape Cod Theatre Company – Come see this comedic production on the main stage in Harwich! Performances run October 6 – 29 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7 PM and Sunday shows at 3 PM. Two Thursday performances – October 19 and October 26 – will be held at 7 PM. CONTENT WARNING: This production is rated PG-13 due to suggestive content. Click here for more information.

10/7. 10AM, 2nd Annual Cotuit Harvest Festival, Cotuit Village Green – Live music, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, face painting, kids games, food & more! Rain date Oct. 14. Click here for more information.

10/7, 11AM, Whydah Pirate Museum presents: The Golden Age of Piracy!, Osterville Village Library – Hear the history, folklore, rumors, and facts of the Whydah Gally and the Golden Age of Piracy. Register for this thrilling lecture with Amy Wolfe at [email protected] or by calling (508) 428-5757.

10/13, 6PM, Friday the 13th Movie Night for Teens, Sandwich Public Library – Scary movie lovers age 13-18: Join us, if you dare, for pizza and a movie on Friday the 13th! We’ll be showing Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13). This is an after hours event and registration is required. Sign up today!

10/13 – 10/14, Protect Our Past Film Festival, Chatham Orpheum Theater – The first-of-its-kind film festival featuring documentaries on historical preservation on Cape Cod and beyond will be held at the Chatham Orpheum Theatre Friday/Saturday October 13-14. In addition to the films, there will be live Ted Talks and walking tours. Go to Protectourpast.org for ticket information and a detailed schedule of events.

10/14, 1PM, Halloween Costume Swap, Brewster Ladies Library – Do you have old Halloween costumes sitting in your closet? Are they still in good shape? Bring them to the library and see if you can find a new one for Halloween.

10/15, 12PM, Blue Anchor Studios Pumpkin Quills, Osterville Village Library – $50, space is limited, registration required. Click here for more information.

10/17, 6PM, Spooky Trivia Night, Eastham Public Library – Fun Trivia Night here at the Library! Lots of great categories…maybe a few laughs along the way. Who knows? This seasons we’re getting spooky with it, so brush up on your monstrous knowledge of the world! Teams of up to 4 are welcome or just play alone! Whatever makes you happy. All are welcome. Sign ups are preferred. If someone on your team choses to wear a costume, you’ll get an extra point! Who doesn’t love extra points?

10/19, 4PM, Halloween Crafts for Adults, Cotuit Public Library – Adults can have fun too! Come paint a Halloween decoration for your door. It will be fun and easy. Please pre-register with Sunshine at [email protected]

10/20, First tour 12pm, last tour 3:30pm, Seaside Cemetery Tour, Seaside Cemetery, Chatham – Come for a stroll through Chatham’s beautiful and historic Seaside Cemetery, the resting place of some of Chatham’s most famous and influential residents. A guide will walk you through the cemetery, as actors educate you on the lives of several selected Chatham residents and about the history of the cemetery itself. The tour will be a roughly 1-hour walk through Seaside Cemetery. Afterwards, we will return to the Atwood Museum where you can learn even more about these–and many other– important figures in our town’s history while enjoying coffee, hot chocolate, and treats. Click here for more information.

10/20, 1:30PM, Halloween Harvest: Ghosts, Goblins & More, Brewster Council on Aging – Davis Bates returns with a perfect way to celebrate the fall season, with traditional and true-life ghost stories, Native American stories, and songs about the harvest and turning of the earth. Click here for more information.

10/21, 12PM, 2nd Annual Thriller Flash Mob, Costume Parade & Trick-or-Treating, Buzzards Bay Park – Pick out your costumes and join us for an epic Thriller Flash Dance, followed by the costume parade and Main Street Trick or Treating.

10/21, 1PM, Cape Cod Lore, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History – Cape Cod’s history is full of mysterious stories and legends, whether it be ghosts, pirates, witches, mystical dunes, shipwrecks, sea monsters, and tall tales that Cape Cod natives can’t resist telling. Join Don for a look back at a collection of stories you may or may not want to believe. What’s Halloween without a good ghost story? Tickets: $10 per person Tickets available online at www.ccmnh.org.

10/21, 10AM, 12th Annual PumpkinFest, Sandwich Glass Museum – (Rain date Sunday 10/22, 10am-2pm) Come celebrate the Sandwich Glass Museum’s 12th Annual PumpkinFest. Always our biggest event of the year, this fun and festive tented sale will not disappoint! Hosted on the lawn of the Museum, PumpkinFest will feature both locally and nationally renowned glass artists. From pumpkins that fit in the palm of your hand to life-size pieces, coming in every color of the rainbow, we are confident you will be able to find the perfect pumpkin! The 2023 Pumpkin of the Year, designed by local artist Michael Magyar, will be sure to excite. Titled “Fire on the Beach,” Magyar puts a spin on the traditional pumpkin form, using swirls of deep blue and clear glass. Designed to hold a tea light, the pumpkin glows from within as it calls to mind late summer nights gathering around bonfires on the beach. Be sure to come early, these pumpkins go fast! Click here for more information.

10/21, 12PM, 2nd Annual Thriller Flash Mob, Trick or Treat, & Costume Parade, Buzzards Bay Park – Gather at Buzzards Bay Park for the Thriller flash dance – then enjoy the costume parade and trick-or-treating on Main Street. Led by Studio 721 and Center Stage Dance Academy; more info here.

10/21, 11:30AM, Not So Scary Halloween and Spooky Skate, Barnstable Recreation – Join us for some fall fun: Magic, Mystery and a spook-tacular Spooky Skate. 11:30AM-1:30PM: There will be carnival games, food, a Trick or Treat Hunt, novelties, entertainment and much more. Click here for more information.

10/21, 5PM, One Night at the Library- Haunted House Fundraiser, Whelden Memorial Library – Get ready for a hair-raising experience at our haunted house fundraiser event! Join us at the library for a hauntingly good time, where you’ll encounter spine-chilling scares and terrifying surprises around every corner. With live actors, special effects, and an eerie atmosphere, this haunted house is not for the faint of heart! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of frights and fun – get your tickets now and support a great cause! Click here for more information.

10/21, 7:30PM, Real Ghost Stories and Conversations on The Afterlife with Adam Berry, Fishermen Hall – An evening of frights, delights, and in-depth conversation! This theater talk will feature some of Mr. Berry’s most unique and spooky stories plus personal experiences of the supernatural. Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal tales, investigations from Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters as well as some of Adam’s personal experiences and stories never before told on television. Click here for more information.

10/24, 5PM, Tween/Teen Night Murder Mystery Dinner, Eldredge Public Library – “Spooky Season” is in full swing at the Eldredge Public Library! Put on your detective hat and join us for dinner and a night of clue-solving fun! Registration is required. Click here for more information.

10/24, 6PM, Community Spooky Story Slam, Eastham Public Library – If you have a scary story to tell, real or fictional, come tell it! We have space for 15 readers, with 5 minute slots each. Sign ups will begin 15 minutes before the program begins. Ideal for for ages 13 and up. All Audience members are welcome!

10/24, 6PM, Dracula: Into the Light, Sturgis Library – Everyone knows Dracula. Or do they? Mostly appreciated from the myriad of his movie appearances, the Count Dracula of the 1897 novel, and the novel’s creator, Bram Stoker, are less familiar. And how did the 15th-century voivode (duke) Vlad the Impaler fit into the history of the literary Count Dracula…if at all? Join Gregory Williams for a look at Bram Stoker and the one work by which he is remembered, the monumental Gothic horror novel “Dracula.”

10/25, 12PM, Bizarre & Eerie Events in War, Falmouth Historical Society – Experience the surreal and supernatural occurrences during wartime. We go over the only successful bat fire bombing attack. The largest crocodile attack in history. Ghosts appear and disappear and come back in reincarnation. All stories have been researched and are actual, no myths or hoaxes. Join us for a night of spooky learning. This Lecture is a joint fundraiser for the Falmouth Museum on the Green and the Cape Cod Military Museum. NOT FOR CHILDREN!! Register here.

10/25, 3PM, Paper Bag Monster Puppets, Wellfleet Public Library – Things are getting creepy, stop by for a creepy craft perfect for Halloween. Children 7+.

10/26, 1PM, Vampires of New England, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History – With Medievalist, Susan Jarek-Glidden, Ph.D. The New England vampire panic in the 19th century emerged a full one hundred years after the region’s more infamous Salem witch trials, and although Rhode Island was ostensibly the epicenter, it was a region-wide phenomenon throughout Connecticut, southern Massachusetts, Vermont, and other areas of the New England states. Recently, exciting new information about one of New England’s vampires has come to light, which adds to the mysterious history, lore, and culture of New England! Free with Museum Admission.

10/27, 10AM, Halloween Parade, Brewster Ladies Library – Come in costume and join us for our annual Halloween parade! We will meet at the Library at 10 am. From there, we march to the Brewster General Store for treats and songs. Then, we keep going for more treats past First Parish, Brewster to Kinlin Grover and finally end back at the Library! This year, we will be joined by a special guest: musician and ukelele-playing-extraordinaire Julie Stepanek.

10/27, 12PM, Wicked at Wicks, Falmouth Historical Society – $10 per child. Member’s children are $5. Please pre-register. The event will include trick-or-treating at several historic properties on our campus including the 1790 Dr. Francis Wicks House, pumpkin painting, storytelling, and a costume parade. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about local history, including stories about Halloween in Falmouth in years past. Come dressed to impress and enjoy the best of fall in Falmouth. Click here for more information.

10/27, 2PM, Movie Matinee: The Haunting, Brewster Ladies Library – Adapted from Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House. Rated G. To register, visit brewsterladieslibrary.org.

10/27, 6:30PM, Spooky Kids Night, The Onset Clay Room – This is a drop off event for kids ages 6+. Tickets include a selected pottery, pizza, dessert and fun and games! Click here for more information.

10/27, 5PM, Halloween Party for All Ages, Truro Public Library – Come get spooky! Open to all!

10/27, 5PM, How to Survive a Zombie Attack!, Wellfleet Public Library – In two hours learn basic first aid, how to put together first aid kits, emergency “bug out” kits, lost-proofing, knots and lashings, emergency shelter construction and a chance to shoot a crossbow. Ages 10+.

10/27, 10AM, Halloween Spooktacular, Museums at Aptucxet – With the Toe Jam Puppet Band Wear your spookiest costume and join the fun at the Museums at Aptucxet. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on!! Stay after the show for a little trick or treating!

10/28, 9AM & 11AM, Breakfast at the Batwood, Atwood Museum – It’s Halloween at the Batwood! This year on October 28th, the Atwood Museum will be opening its doors to ghosts, ghouls, witches, and children. Families can come dressed in their favorite costumes, enjoy a Halloween-themed breakfast, before wandering our haunted halls and enjoying some spooky stories in the museum’s galleries. Reservations are required for this event, please use the link or give us a call at (508) 945-2493. Each time-slot has a maximum capacity of 35 people.

10/28, 11AM, Halloween Fun, Mashpee Commons – 11AM – 1PM: Pre-Party on the Village Green 1PM: Halloween Parade for Pups & Kids Thru 6PM: Trick or Treating at the Shops.

10/28, 1PM, Hocus Pocus Party, Cotuit Public Library – Come celebrate Halloween early with tricks, treats, and potion making! Hocus Pocus will be playing in the background as we mix up our potions and enjoy some popcorn. Please email Julie at [email protected] or call (508) 428-8141 to register.

10/28, 1:30PM, 2nd Annual Dennis Halloweenpalooza, Johnny Kelly Park – Want to compete in the Cornhole Tournament? Please comment or message me, two players per team, $50 per team to enter, $750 for 1st place, $300 for 2nd and $150 for 1st! Kids Candy Haunt starts at 2pm – wear your costume! Click here for more information.

10/28, 6PM, Witches’ Walk 22, Various Locations Chatham – A wild girl’s night out with drinks, food, dancing, raffles & mischief! Click here for more information.

10/28 – 10/29, Halloween Haunted Happenings, Coonamessett Farm – Halloween at the farm with pumpkin carving. Click here for more information.

10/28, 1PM, Chatham Rec Halloween Egg Hunt, Chatham Community Center – Come in costume for arts & crafts, treats & egg hunt with a golden egg that has a prize attached! Please pre-register here.

10/28, 6:30PM, Halloween Harvest, West Barnstable Community Building – Celebrate the harvest season with singer & storyteller, Davis Bates who’ll tell traditional and true-life ghost stories, supernatural tales, and sing a few songs too! Free but please register here.

10/28, 10:30AM, Pumpkin Carving and Trick or Treat Bag Decorating, Chatham Bars Inn – Have a blast carving pumpkins and getting creative with trick or treat bag decorating. CBI will provide the pumpkins and carving tools, so all you need to bring is your imagination! After you’ve carved your pumpkin, it’s time to decorate your trick or treat bag! Plenty of spooky stickers, glitter, and markers will help you personalize your trick-or-treat bag. $35. Get your ticket here.

10/29, 4PM, Trunk or Treat, Pilgrim Congregational Church – Pilgrim Congregational Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 29 from 4pm-6pm in the back parking lot of our location at 533 Route 28 in Harwich Port. There will be games and refreshments in Monbleau Hall. No sign-up is required. This is a community event – everyone is welcome.