New Federal Leasing Of Northern Atlantic For Wind Power

May 7, 2024

BOEM image

HYANNIS – The U.S. Department of the Interior is proposing new sites in the Gulf of Maine for offshore wind energy development.

The lease area includes six parcels available off of Outer Cape Cod.

The Biden administration is aiming to power more than five-million homes with the new wind farms.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is seeking public feedback through July 1st by visiting BOEM.gov. The Bureau will host a meeting at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth on May 31st.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


