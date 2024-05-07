New Federal Leasing Of Northern Atlantic For Wind Power

HYANNIS – The U.S. Department of the Interior is proposing new sites in the Gulf of Maine for offshore wind energy development.

The lease area includes six parcels available off of Outer Cape Cod.

The Biden administration is aiming to power more than five-million homes with the new wind farms.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is seeking public feedback through July 1st by visiting BOEM.gov. The Bureau will host a meeting at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth on May 31st.