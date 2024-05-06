Dennis Receives Grant To Protect Water Supply Within The Flax Pond Property

DENNIS – State officials with the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs recently announced over $1.5 million in grant funds to protect drinking water for Commonwealth residents through the Drinking Water Supply Protection Program.

Through the program, the state aids municipalities in acquiring lands deemed important to conservation efforts, which in turn become protected open spaces under Article 97 of the state’s Constitution.

The Dennis Water District is one such municipality set to receive funding, earning a $350,000 grant to protect six acres of forest land within the Flax Pond Property, adjacent to the well installed in 1997.

The announcement comes amid continued efforts to protect the regional water supply from industrial and agricultural pollutants.

“Massachusetts residents deserve drinking water sources that are safe and clean and protected from contaminants,” said Bonnie Heiple, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“This funding from MassDEP will ensure that the lands surrounding these watersheds, reservoirs, and former cranberry bogs are preserved as open space and will continue to naturally filter out any pollutants.”