Center For Coastal Studies To Conduct Second Cleanup Event On Cuttyhunk Island

GOSNOLD – The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Debris and Plastics Program is preparing to lead a cleanup event on Cuttyhunk Island to remove fishing gear and other marine debris from the shores of the southernmost Elizabethan Island.

Using funds allotted by the SNEP Watershed Implementation Grants, workers and volunteers with the non-profit will be joined by locals, fishermen, artists, and environmental advocates as they collect lobster traps, ropes, and other fishing-related equipment to be sorted and logged for recycling or reuse as artwork.

This is the second straight year in which volunteers gather to remove junk from the Island, building on the 15,000-plus pounds of debris successfully removed last year.