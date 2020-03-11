You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin Wednesday Goes For A Walk With Little “BEAR”

Waggin Wednesday Goes For A Walk With Little “BEAR”

March 11, 2020

With warmer weather on the horizon, we decided to take our “Waggin’ Wednesday” pet feature for a little WALK! 

This week, Dawn from the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter met up with Cat Wilson (AKA: That Girl in The Morning) for a little outdoor time with “Bear”. 

More about “Bear”: She is  4 years old. She can be a little shy at first. She needs a little help with her manners, but is great on a leash and would prefer to walk around to being carried.  She would do best in a home with teens and older humans. She is selective about other dogs, so she might do well as your one and only!

For more information, please visit “Bear” at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster Shelter 

 

Dawn From ARL, Cat Wilson from Cape Country 104 and “Bear”

 

