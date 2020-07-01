Waggin’ Wednesday: ‘Koda’ Kinda Needs A Friend!

LOOK AT THAT HAPPY FACE!

Koda is a year old husky mix! Koda came to us after growing up down south, where the normal way of life for a dog is very different.

Koda will need a fenced yard, another doggy playmate, and a very savvy adopter who can help him adjust to a New England lifestyle! Koda is playful and fun and could spend hours running after a ball – or even better, a jolly ball! He absolutely loves water! His favorite thing is rough and tumble play time with a canine friend. Visits will include family meets, multiple meets with your dog so they can start to build a relationship, and a behavior consult with our behavior team. He can share his home with teens and adults.. Koda is very strong on leash, especially when he sees something he wants to chase. No cats or little critters for this boy.

Koda is a the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter in Brewster. Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 if you are interested in Koda

