Waggin’ Wednesday: Olive Needs A Special Home

Meet Olive!

Olive is a lovely cane corso who likes making friends with people and will sit right at your feet. Olive is a velcro dog who wants to be near her favorite people. She finds new places a bit intimidating at first and will want to investigate slowly. As Olive starts getting familiar with her new environment, you’ll see her active, youthful side emerge.

The American Kennel Club describes cane corsos as smart, trainable, and of noble bearing, the assertive and confident Cane Corso is a peerless protector. The Corso’s lineage goes back to ancient Roman times.

Olive is a special girl eager to have a second chance. Because she has not had the opportunity to live in a home before, it will require patience and encouragement as Olive adjusts to the joys of being a family pet! Part of this will be helping her learn about house training and polite manners within the home – everything is going to be new for her at first. During her stay here, we’ve been helping Olive to become more comfortable going into a home setting. Cane corso experience would be great for Olive, and she will be looking for a home with no children nor other animals.

If you would like to meet this lovely girl, please contact the folks at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter in Brewster.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!