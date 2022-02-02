You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 1,000 customers without power in parts of Barnstable and Mashpee

1,000 customers without power in parts of Barnstable and Mashpee

February 2, 2022

BARNSTABLE – About 1,000 Eversource customers lost power around noon. The outage was affecting parts of Cotuit, Osterville and Mashpee. At least part of the outage was attributed to falling tree limbs. Line crews were working to restore service.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 