13th annual April Fools’ Days Plunge in Chatham for charity is coming up

CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire: Beginning in 2008, members of the Chatham Fire Department have taken part in an April Fools’ Day “plunge” at one of our local beaches. In the first year, there was only ten participants and $200 raised. The participants vowed to get together every year and to spread the word, hoping more people would join in the fun. It was decided that each year, we would raise money for a different local individual or family in need, usually to assist with the financial burden of an illness or injury. Each year, the swim has grown immensely, both in the number of participants and in the funds raised. In 11 years of publicly advertising the swim, over $135,000 has been raised for local families. Aside from the financial assistance, the huge crowd generates an enormous emotional boost for the recipient and his/her family. It is truly a testament to the strength of our local community, and it exemplifies the importance of everyone looking out for each other in our small community.

This year marks the 13th year that the April Fools from Chatham Fire have led the community into the frigid waters. The Chatham Firefighters have done an outstanding job of rallying the community behind some amazingly brave people. This year, we are asking for the community to help support one of our own. We will be swimming for Hayley Varin, the fiancée of Firefighter Harrison Fietz. Hayley was recently diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma and will be undergoing treatment through Dana Farber in Boston. Hayley is a native of Cranston, RI and currently resides with Harrison and their dog Callie in Harwich. The upcoming months will be extremely taxing on Hayley and Harry physically, emotionally, and financially. 100% of your donations go directly to Hayley to assist her and Harry in any way they see fit. We hope to make this our biggest and best swim yet. There is no better way to slam the door on the winter season than to take your first refreshing dip of the year!

Please join us Wednesday, April 1st at 4:30 pm at Hardings Beach in Chatham. Donations of all amounts are graciously accepted. A free post-swim BBQ will take place at the Chatham VFW, immediately following the swim. The BBQ is free to all (whether or not you attended the swim). T-shirts will be available for $20 prior to the event and any remaining will be sold at the swim.

If you would like to donate but are not able to attend, cash and checks may be sent to:

April Fools

Chatham Fire Department

135 Depot Rd.

Chatham, MA 02633

(508) 945-2324

Thank you,