2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge

December 6, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to check the bridge.

