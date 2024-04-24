Whale Season Begins for Cape Cod Bay as State Honors Official Marine Mammal

PROVINCETOWN – Whale season is in full swing in Cape Cod Bay as warm waters return and the state celebrates its official marine mammal.

Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch reported in a social media post that they spotted around 30 North Atlantic right whales in and around Provincetown Harbor recently.

The figure makes up almost 10 percent of the total remaining critically endangered right whales, with a population of around 350.

The whales come to Cape Cod every year to feed and raise their young, and also pose a rare opportunity for whale watchers and scientists alike.

Meanwhile, April 24 is Right Whale Day, established last year. State and New England Aquarium officials say it’s a day to educate the public about the plight of the endangered species, including potential “ropeless” fishing gear and other conservation-focused technologies.