You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Whale Season Begins for Cape Cod Bay as State Honors Official Marine Mammal

Whale Season Begins for Cape Cod Bay as State Honors Official Marine Mammal

April 24, 2024

North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog #1950, photographed in 2006. Photo credit: New England Aquarium, taken under DFO Canada SARA permit.

PROVINCETOWN – Whale season is in full swing in Cape Cod Bay as warm waters return and the state celebrates its official marine mammal.

Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch reported in a social media post that they spotted around 30 North Atlantic right whales in and around Provincetown Harbor recently.

The figure makes up almost 10 percent of the total remaining critically endangered right whales, with a population of around 350.

The whales come to Cape Cod every year to feed and raise their young, and also pose a rare opportunity for whale watchers and scientists alike.

Meanwhile, April 24 is Right Whale Day, established last year. State and New England Aquarium officials say it’s a day to educate the public about the plight of the endangered species, including potential “ropeless” fishing gear and other conservation-focused technologies.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 