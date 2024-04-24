PHOTOS: 11 Dolphins Stranded in Wellfleet, 7-Hour Rescue Follows

WELLFLEET – Ten stranded dolphins are back in the water after a seven-hour rescue in Wellfleet last night.

International Fund for Animal Welfare officials said 11 were reported three hours before low tide, with Eight near the Town Pier and Three in part of Herring River, both historically challenging locations for rescues.

A specialized vehicle transported the dolphins to deeper water for treatment and release, though one animal did die on scene due to trauma associated with the event.

“This rescue had many challenges due to the number of dolphins, the difficult mud conditions, and having to deal with two simultaneous mass strandings,” said Lauren Cooley IFAW Stranding Biologist. “The team was able to overcome all of these challenges to give these dolphins their best chance at survival.”

All ten dolphins were released together. The entire effort included about 45 people, including 15 AmeriCorps members and IFAW staff and volunteers, according to IFAW.