9/11 remembrance ceremonies slated across the Cape

EASTHAM – Please join us for a Remembrance Ceremony of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on our Country.

Ceremony starts at 9:50 AM at the Eastham Fire Department.

Please arrive early.

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire Department will be hosting their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Headquarters (1671 Main Street) on Monday September 11 at 6:00 PM.

The service honors first responders, civilian victims, and their family members who were impacted by the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington D.C, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Musical arrangements will be provided by Bugler Jeff Mills, the Highland Light Bagpipe Band, and singer Sherley Ann-Belleus.

Please help us honor these American heroes on the anniversary of this tragic day in our country’s history.

WE PROMISE TO REMEMBER THE 11th OF SEPTEMBER

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department will host a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost during the 9/11/01 attacks on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at 9:00 AM.

The ceremony will be held in front of the Chatham Fire Department Headquarters located a 135 Depot Rd. Members of the fire department, police department, harbormaster division, US Coast Guard, and town administration will assemble around the 9/11 Memorial Garden.

The guest speaker will be United States Air Force Brigadier General (retired) Anthony Kimo Schiavi.

HARWICH – The Harwoich Fire Department will host a brief remembrance ceremony that will honor and remember all those who were impacted by the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11th, 2001.

The ceremony will be held on Monday September 11th at 9:45 AM at the Robert A. Peterson Firehouse at 175 Sisson Road.

Please help Harwich Fire honor all the victims and to fulfill their promise to never forget the impact of that day.

Members of the Police and Fire Department will be participating in this year’s ceremony.

DENNIS Dennis Firefighters invite you to join them for their 22nd annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony to be held at Dennis Fire Headquarters station 883 Main Street (Route 28) on Monday September 11th at 9 AM>

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department is inviting residence and visitors to join them on Monday at 9:50 AM to observe the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks with a special remembrance ceremony of the 343 FDNY firefighters who gave all on that fateful day. The ceremony will be held at the YFD 9/11 Memorial site, at Fire Station three at 520 Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth.

Please arrive early. Parking is available at the station and the adjacent lot to the right of the station.

BARNSTABLE – The 15th annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held in Barnstable Village on Monday September 11 starting at 9:55 AM at the Barnstable Fire Station, Rt 6A in Barnstable Village. The traditional ceremony will be led by BFD Chief Christopher Beal and will feature BFD Chaplin Rev. Joshua Adams, soloist Suzanne Tonaire and BFD Capt. Robert Cecil, BFD Lt. Richards French (Ret.). Retired Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson will be the keynote speaker.

Following the ceremony, a procession will be led by Leslie Kenny and Calum MacLachlan on bagpipes and Barnstable Police Department Honor Guard along Rt 6A to St. Mary’s Church.

At the church a special Day of Remembrance service will start at 10:45. This will be led by The Rev. Dr. Russ Norris and featuring patriotic music with vocalists, trumpet, piano, and organ.

Three retired American Airlines flight attendants will be the keynote speakers, sharing their experiences and memories of 9/11/01. They are Donna Bartlett (Centerville), Jana Stein (Centerville) and Maureen Winkler (Osterville).

A reception will follow in the church gardens.

Donations will go to Heroes in Transition, a local organization that assists Veterans.

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue Department will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at Fire Rescue Headquarters at 399 Main Street in the Memorial Circle starting at 9:45 AM. The event will include remarks by Chief Timothy R. Smith.