AG Campbell announces charges against East Falmouth man for unlawfully possessing assault weapons, ammunition, and silencers



FALMOUTH – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today announced a series of charges against Scott LaPanne, 46 of East Falmouth. LaPanne was arrested on February 29, 2024, as a result of a multi-agency investigation into his unlawful possession of weapons. He was arraigned the following day in Falmouth District Court on 6 counts of Possession of Assault Weapon, 14 counts of Possession of Firearm without License To Carry/Firearms Identification Card, 23 counts of Possession of Large Capacity Weapon/Feeding Device, 2 counts of Possession of a Silencer, and Possession of Ammunition without License To Carry/Firearms Identification Card.

Homeland Security Investigations’ New England Cyber Crimes Group initiated an investigation into possible firearm parts purchased online by LaPanne. He then became the target of an investigation, led by the Attorney General’s Office, HSI New England Cyber Crimes Group, Customs and Border Patrol, and United States Postal Investigative Services, into the unlawful possession of firearms and his suitability to hold a Massachusetts Firearms License to Carry. The investigation revealed that since 2019, LaPanne purchased approximately 50 firearms-related items.

“I am deeply proud of the work conducted by my office and our partnership with Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies in this case,” said AG Campbell. “As we work to protect our residents and children, removing unlawfully possessed weapons including assault weapons and large capacity magazines off the streets will continue to be a priority for the office.”

“Cybercrime doesn’t always stay online. Firearms and illegal firearm components purchased online make their way into our communities and onto our streets in violation of the laws of the Commonwealth. Thanks to the coordination and collaboration of our law enforcement partners and the commitment of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, this cache of unlawfully possessed weapons and devices are no longer in circulation,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

On the morning of February 29, 2024, Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Attorney General’s Office, federal law enforcement officers assigned to Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Postal Inspection Service arrested LaPanne for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Following the arrest, a search warrant for LaPanne’s residence was obtained, and investigators subsequently located a cache of weapons and ammunition within the residence. The following evidence was seized pursuant to the search warrant: 7 AR-15 style rifles, 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 .22 bolt action rifle, 3 shotguns, 1 .303 bolt action rifle, 8 handguns, 23 large capacity magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, 2 silencers, and hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition.

Possession of an Assault Weapon carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of one year. Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon/Feeding Device carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two and one-half years.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorney General Lynn Brennan of the Attorney General’s Enterprise and Major Crimes Division.