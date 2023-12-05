You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Aircraft lands safely at Joint Base after declaring inflight emergency

Aircraft lands safely at Joint Base after declaring inflight emergency

December 5, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A small plane landed safely at Joint Base Cape Cod after the pilot declared an inflight emergency about 3 PM Tuesday. Aircraft tracking indicated the civilian twin engine Beechcraft was on a flight from Poughkeepsie, NY to Hyannis when the pilot diverted to the base. The nature of the problem that prompted the alert was not immediately clear.

