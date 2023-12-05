JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A small plane landed safely at Joint Base Cape Cod after the pilot declared an inflight emergency about 3 PM Tuesday. Aircraft tracking indicated the civilian twin engine Beechcraft was on a flight from Poughkeepsie, NY to Hyannis when the pilot diverted to the base. The nature of the problem that prompted the alert was not immediately clear.
Aircraft lands safely at Joint Base after declaring inflight emergency
December 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
