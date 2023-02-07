BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
Photos by Brockton Fire/CWN
Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident
February 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Aims to Deliver Reassurance in State of Union Address
- Legal Sizes for Lobsters Could Change to Protect Population
- Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships
- Pavement Repairs on Sagamore Bridge Wednesday
- Stronger Enforcement of Leash Law Expected in Falmouth
- Water Quality Dominates Barnstable County ARPA Spending
- Behavioral Health Center Established in Hyannis
- Falmouth Officials Consider Challenges for Next Police Chief
- Habitat for Humanity, Federal Officials to Meet on Housing Needs
- Brewster Holding Wing Island Access Meeting
- HAC Partnership Focuses on Resident Outreach
- Severe Cold, High Winds Impacted Weekend Steamship Service
- Local Officials Urge More State Funding if Title 5 Changes Move Ahead