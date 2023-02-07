Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident





BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.

Photos by Brockton Fire/CWN