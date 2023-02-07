You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

February 7, 2023



BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. The fire is now under control but the incident has escalated to 10 alarms as ambulances from throughout southeast Massachusetts responded to the scene. Cape Cod ambulances responding are from Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Centerville.
Photos by Brockton Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , , , , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 