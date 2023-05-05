Annual Touch-A-Truck is Sunday at Wellfleet Drive-In

WELLFLEET – The annual Touch-A-Truck will beheld Sunday at the Wellfleet Drive-In from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event, sponsored by the Wellfleet Drive-In, Wellfleet Police Association, and Eastham Police Union is free. There will be fire trucks, police cars, construction trucks, emergency vehicles and more. In addition to all the cool trucks and machines, there will be bouncy houses for the kids, K-9 demonstrations, our world-famous Dunk-A-Cop tank to benefit Make-A-Wish, live music with DJ Chris Pickett and we wouldn’t leave out some of the most important trucks of all – FOOD TRUCKS!

-Kono Pizza Cape Cod

-Mom & Pops Burgers

-Dancing Spoons

-Good Times Cape Cod

-Chocolate Cafe

-Junior Betts BBQ

-Veterans Lunch Box

Plus popcorn and cotton candy courtesy of Baskin’s Ace Hardware!

The organizers can’t wait to see everyone at this free family event.

