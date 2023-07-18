WELLFLEET – A three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays in Wellfleet late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by Old County Road. Several people were evaluated with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by AAP/CWN
At least one person transported to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wellfleet
July 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
