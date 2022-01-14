Barnstable County prepares for strong winds, bitter cold

BARNSTABLE – Extreme Cold Weather and High Winds Expected Friday and Saturday for Cape & Islands

BCREPC Convened at 11:00 AM on Friday to discuss regional preparedness

The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC), comprised of state, county, and local officials, first responders, emergency managers, elected officials, and other regional partners, met this morning at 11:00 AM to discuss regional response to the potential impact relating to the coastal storm today and tomorrow.

Weather Update

Current rain turns to snow later this afternoon with less than 1” of accumulation.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5:00 am on Saturday, January 15 th .

. Wind gusts could reach 60-70 mph, with some gusts up to 75 mph on the Outer Cape/Islands.

The biggest impact is anticipated for Friday evening and overnight, with winds slackening in the early Saturday morning hours, between 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM.

A Wind Chill Advisory/Warning will go into effect as a cold air mass settles in during the evening hours on Friday, with wind chills dropping below 0°F.

Coastal flooding is not a concern with this storm.

Preparedness Measures

The Multi Agency Coordination Center (MACC) will activate at 6:00PM tonight and remain open as needed. The MACC is ready to help towns and local agencies with resources, information, and regional coordination during the storm.

MEMA is operating at a Level I and continues to monitor the storm and issue situational reports.

All utility companies are on alert and prepared to deploy crews if/when necessary.

The regional shelter system is on standby. Due to COVID-19, we ask the community to be prepared and make advance plans with friends and family in the event that power outages occur. This will help to reduce shelter need and the potential for overcrowding, which could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The American Red Cross, Medical Reserve Corps, AmeriCorps Cape Cod, Cape Cod DART, Salvation Army, and local CERT teams are ready to provide support as needed. ‘In From the Streets’ Homeless Motel Program will be operational today and throughout the weekend. Saint Joseph’s Homeless Shelter has opened additional beds on-site and at the motel in anticipation of the cold weather.

Personal preparedness tips and informational storm preparedness resources are provided at www.bcrepc.org.