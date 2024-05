The Family Pantry of Cape Cod will host a grab-and-go event for families dealing with food insecurity.

Executive Director Christine Menard says it’s also meant to get their services to the forefront of people’s minds, especially for those who have never dealt with food insecurity before and may not know where to turn.

The event will be held from 10 am to noon on Sunday, May 19 at the Barnstable High School East Paring Lot and Nauset Middle School Side Parking Lot