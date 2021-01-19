You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Help Line Available Tuesday Jan 19th at 8 AM

Barnstable County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Help Line Available Tuesday Jan 19th at 8 AM

January 19, 2021


BARNSTABLE – Beginning today, Barnstable County will have a COVID-19 Helpline available for people to call and learn more about their vaccine questions, concerns and options. The telephone # is 774-330-3001 and will be available for calls Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM. Please click here to visit the Barnstable County Health website for the full article and related information.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 