BARNSTABLE – Beginning today, Barnstable County will have a COVID-19 Helpline available for people to call and learn more about their vaccine questions, concerns and options. The telephone # is 774-330-3001 and will be available for calls Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM. Please click here to visit the Barnstable County Health website for the full article and related information.
Barnstable County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Help Line Available Tuesday Jan 19th at 8 AM
January 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Push to Prioritize Vaccine Access for Minority Communities
- Biden to Propose 8-year Citizenship Path for Immigrants
- AAA Says Massachusetts Gas Price on the Rise
- Nomination Papers Available for Orleans Town Election
- Baker Nominates New Superior Court Associate Justice
- Waldorf Of Cape Cod Accepting 2021-2022 Applications
- Cape Cod National Seashore Raising Entrance Fees
- Monomoy Student Wins 2020 Congressional App Challenge
- New Virus Variant Detected in Mass.; New Test to NH Governor’s Power
- Steamship Authority Planning Reservation System Improvements
- Survey for Sandwich Comprehensive Plan Now Open
- Senator Moran Announces Grants For Local Non-Profits
- Dennis Burn Season Under Way, Permit Applications Open